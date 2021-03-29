Vetrimaaran reconfirms his film with Vijay!

National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran has confirmed his possible film with Vijay, the current numero uno star Tamil cinema.

Vetrimaaran said that he was supposed to join hands with Vijay after Asuran but due to the director's prior commitments, they couldn't immediately kick off the project. Vetri said that he is currently working on his production venture featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori. After completing the ongoing film, Vetri will begin RS Infotainment film and after that, he will begin Suriya's Vaadi Vasal with Kalaipuli S Thanu.