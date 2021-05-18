Vetrimaaran remembers late actor Nitish Veera!

Director Vetrimaaran has remembered actor Nitish Veera (45), who passed away due to Covid complications on Monday.

"I know Nitish Veera from Pudhupettai. I was an assistant director back then. He didn't get big offers and after Asuran, he told me that he has been getting several good chances. When he was infected, doctors told me that there will be some good news in two days but he passed away today. I know that many people had said that COVID19 is false propaganda and stopped wearing masks. We should be careful and follow all the precautionary measures", said the director who also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.