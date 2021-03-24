Vetrimaaran: The process of 'Asuran' wasn't a pleasant experience!

While speaking at the National Award celebration of Asuran, Vetrimaaran said: "The process of Asuran wasn't a pleasant experience. I would like to be in every step of my films. But for Asuran, my producer Thanu sir had asked me whether it's possible to release the film in October and I obliged. I know that the release date is very important to the producer and hence, had to force myself to complete the film within the particular timeframe. As Thanu sir said, I was also affected by dengue fever so had to work on the editing table and supervise the post-production works by lying on a bed. On seeing my struggle, Thanu sir even said that he would push the release. Later, after delivering the final product, he told me that for our next film, he will not finalize a release date before I lock the final cut. No worries Thanu sir, if you have a release date in mind for our next film, let me know, let's pull it off".