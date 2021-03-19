Vetrimaaran to begin 'Vaadi Vasal' or Dhanush's film first?

National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran is currently busy shooting for his new film with Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. Sources say that the director has finished around 60% of the shoot and he will take a few more months to wrap up the film. Vetrimaaran himself is bankrolling the film and Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music.

Recently, Vetri also conducted a test shoot for his film Vaadi Vasal with Suriya. But sources say that the director will not immediately start the film. We hear that Vetri needs a large crowd set up in each scene in Vaadi Vasal so, he wants the people to return to normalcy from the COVID19 pandemic.

In the meantime, kick-starting Dhanush's film is also not possible as the actor has multiple projects in the pipeline.

We hear that Vetri's next is mostly Vaadi Vasal with Suriya but the shoot will begin only by the end of this year.