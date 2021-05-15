In the interview, Vetrimaaran has revealed that he initially approached Vijay Sethupathi to play Rajan (played by Ameer) in Vada Chennai but due to his busy schedule, the actor opted out.

Indian cricket team's star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is also rocking the YouTube space. He has recently interviewed director Vetrimaaran for his YouTube channel.

Later, Vetri approached Telugu actor Ravi Teja but again, he couldn't take up the project due to his busy schedule.

Finally, the director roped in Ameer to play the majestic Rajan. Vetri also said that the film was too long so just before three days of the release, he decided to use the voiceover as a tool to reduce the runtime.

Vetrimaaran is currently busy with Viduthalai featuring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.