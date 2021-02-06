Vetrimaaran:Protesting for their rights and supporting the protest is democracy

While most of the Bollywood stars are supporting the ruling Government in the farmer's protest, Tamil cinema's revered director Vetrimaaran has expressed his solidarity with farmers.

"Protest is the expression of a People who are not heard otherwise. The power of governance is given to the Government by the People. It should protect the interest of the People. not act as corporate collaborators. Farmers are trying to defend the Spirit of the nation. Protesting for their rights and supporting the protest is democracy", wrote Vetrimaaaran on Facebook.