Vetrimaaran's next with Soori titled 'Viduthalai'!

Viduthalai is the title of maverick director Vetrimaaran's next with Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. Produced by Elred Kumar's RS Infotainment and Vetrimaaran's Grassroot Company, the first look poster says that Vijay Sethupathi plays the mentor in the film and Soori plays the protagonist.

Veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja is scoring the music for the film, Velraj cranks the camera, and Ramar is taking care of the cuts. National Award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein is choreographing the action scenes in Viduthalai.

Based on veteran writer Jayamohan's Thunaivan novel, Soori plays a cop in the film. Sources say that Vetri has almost completed the shoot of the film and only a few days remaining to wrap up the project.

After completing Viduthalai, Vetri will begin Suriya's Vaadi Vasal with Thanu's V Creations.