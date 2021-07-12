Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai' shoot nears the finish line!

National Award-winning director Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai shoot is nearing the finish line. The last schedule of the film has commenced a few days back in Chengalpattu and surrounding locales.
Produced by RS Infotainment and Vetrimaaran's Grassroot Film Company, Ilaiyaraaja is joining hands with the Asuran director for the first time. Velraj, the regular cinematographer of Vetrimaaran is cranking the camera.
Based on Jeyamohan's Thunaivan, Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Gautham Menon, and Bhavani Sre are also playing pivotal characters in Viduthalai.
Besides the Tamil version, Vetri is also planning to release Viduthalai in Telugu and Hindi. The director is also planning to screen the film at the International Film Festivals.
After completing Viduthalai, Vetri will commence shooting for Suriya's Vaadi Vasal.