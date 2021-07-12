Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai' shoot nears the finish line!

National Award-winning director Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai shoot is nearing the finish line. The last schedule of the film has commenced a few days back in Chengalpattu and surrounding locales.

Produced by RS Infotainment and Vetrimaaran's Grassroot Film Company, Ilaiyaraaja is joining hands with the Asuran director for the first time. Velraj, the regular cinematographer of Vetrimaaran is cranking the camera.