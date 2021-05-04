Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai' to release in multiple languages!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Vetrimaaran's upcoming film Viduthalai is likely to release in multiple languages.

Considering the rising popularity of Vijay Sethupathi in Telugu and Hindi, Vetrimaaran is said to be contemplating this idea. Also, Vetri himself has a good fanbase in Telugu and Hindi, thanks to the success of recent films like Asuran, Vada Chennai, and Visaaranai.