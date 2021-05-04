Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai' to release in multiple languages!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Vetrimaaran's upcoming film Viduthalai is likely to release in multiple languages.
Considering the rising popularity of Vijay Sethupathi in Telugu and Hindi, Vetrimaaran is said to be contemplating this idea. Also, Vetri himself has a good fanbase in Telugu and Hindi, thanks to the success of recent films like Asuran, Vada Chennai, and Visaaranai.
Produced by RS Infotainment and Vetrimaaran's Grassroot Film Company, veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja is scoring the music for the film and Velraj cranks the camera.
Besides Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Gautham Menon, and Bhavani Sre are also playing pivotal characters in Viduthalai.
Vetri will resume the shoot of the film once the country returns to normalcy from the second wave of COVID 19