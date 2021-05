‘Virata Parvam’ starring Rana and Sai Pallavi was scheduled to hit the screens on April 30. The film, however, was postponed indefinitely due to the second wave of coronavirus.

The decision of postponement was taken just three weeks before its release. Still, the director Venu Udugula says the film has a pending work of ‘VFX’ to be completed. Before the normalcy returns, they have to complete this work.