Vicky announces new film 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Kiara, Bhumi

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios. The film, which is slated to hit the big screen on June 10, 2022

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Amid wedding rumours, actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday announced the title of his upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera', which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Vicky took to Instagram to make the announcement. He shared three looks on the photo-sharing website.

The first look is of Vicky, who plays Govinda Waghmare and captioned it: "Tevar hai jhakaas, dance hai first class, par life? Life hai ekdum chaos! Meet me - #GovindaNaamMera only in cinemas on 10th June 2022. Arrey rukiye, meet my partners in crime! Stay tuned!"

He then introduced Bhumi's character as "Govinda ki hotty wife".

"Inke liye kya hi bole! Kam hi bole toh accha haia.Meet my better half, my wife! #GovindaNaamMera in cinemas on 10th June 2022," he wrote.

Finally, he shared the poster of Kiara, who will be seen playing his character's girlfriend.

Dressed in a yellow saree, Kiara is introduced as "Govinda ki naughty girlfriend".

"Inko dekh kar agar pyaar nahi hoga, toh phir kya hoga? Meet Govinda's girlfriend. Shh, baaki jaan ne ke liye milenge cinemas mein! #GovindaNaamMera in cinemas 10th June, 2022," he captioned it.

Other details related to the plot are still under wraps.

--IANS

dc/ksk/