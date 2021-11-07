Vicky-Katrina finally say 'we do' at Diwali-day 'roka' ceremony

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) The rumours of Vicky Kaushal dating Katrina Kaif have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Both the actors have been denying the stories, but now, it looks like the air will be cleared once and all, for the good of both.

Sources close to the actors have said that the two had a very private 'roka' ceremony during Diwali. It took place at the home of filmmaker Kabir Khan. Katrina considers Kabir to be like her brother, which may be the reason why she chose to have the ceremony at his place in a close-knit affair that did not extend beyond immediate members of the two families.