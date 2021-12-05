Vicky, Katrina hit the gym ahead of their lavish wedding

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Just a few days before their big fat Indian wedding, Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are hitting the gym to look their best on their big day.

A few pictures taken on Saturday night show Vicky dressed in an olive green T-shirt paired with basketball shorts. He completed his look with a cap, face mask and white slippers. The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor is seen holding a bag as he stands inside an elevator.