Vicky, Katrina to reach wedding venue on Monday

Jaipur, Dec 6 (IANS) Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are slated to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel on Thursday, will depart from Mumbai at around 12 noon on Monday and are likely to reach Jaipur by 6 p.m., sources have confirmed.

The would-be bride and groom are scheduled to reach Chauth ka Barwada at about 9 p.m. from Jaipur by road, following which a welcome ceremony will be held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel.