Vicky Kaushal aces deadlift post COVID-19 recovery

Setting major fitness goals for his fans, the 'Uri' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself nailing a deadlift at the gym. The video also sees his trainer in a state of euphoria after Vicky hits a new 'personal record' of lifting heavyweights post his COVID-19 recovery.In the caption, Vicky wrote, "After a slow post-covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning!"The post was liked by more than 2 lakh fans and celebrity followers including Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, and Ayushmann Khurrana, while many left lovable comments.Tiger, who himself is a fitness enthusiast, was left astonished with Vicky's video as he chimed into the comments section and wrote, "What a lift bro!"On a related note, Vicky had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5. He announced the news on his Instagram by posting a statement at that time that read, "In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor."He tested negative for the deadly infection on April 16, and since then he has been sincerely working out to regain his strength.Recently, apart from Vicky, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19.Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky has several projects in the pipeline including 'Udham Singh', 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', 'Takht', and 'Sam Bahadur'. (ANI)