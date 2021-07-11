Vicky Kaushal 'always' inspires Babil Khan

Babil on Sunday morning shared a picture of Vicky on his Instagram story. The image was first posted by the "Uri: The Surgical Strikea actor on Saturday, where he recalled the memory of his first audition in 2012.

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Babil Khan, son of late acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, has shared that Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal always inspires him.

In the image, Vicky is seen holding an audition whiteboard wearing a white T-shirt.

Babil wrote on the image: "@vickykaushal09 always inspiring me, bohot saara pyaar aapko (lots of love to you)."

On the work front, Babil will soon make his debut with the film "Qala", co-starring Triptii Dimri and directed by Anvitaa Dutt.

