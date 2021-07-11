  1. Sify.com
  4. Vicky Kaushal 'always' inspires Babil Khan

Vicky Kaushal 'always' inspires Babil Khan

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Jul 11th, 2021, 14:21:24hrs
Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Babil Khan, son of late acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, has shared that Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal always inspires him.

Babil on Sunday morning shared a picture of Vicky on his Instagram story. The image was first posted by the "Uri: The Surgical Strikea actor on Saturday, where he recalled the memory of his first audition in 2012.

In the image, Vicky is seen holding an audition whiteboard wearing a white T-shirt.

Babil wrote on the image: "@vickykaushal09 always inspiring me, bohot saara pyaar aapko (lots of love to you)."

On the work front, Babil will soon make his debut with the film "Qala", co-starring Triptii Dimri and directed by Anvitaa Dutt.

--IANS

dc/ksk/

