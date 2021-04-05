Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar test Covid positive

Vicky informed that he is is living under home quarantine and taking medication as prescribed. Vicky also requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal has tested positive for Covid-19. His Instagram post with the health update on Monday came minutes after actress Bhumi Pednekar announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe," Vicky Kaushal shared in an Instagram post.

Shortly before this, Bhumi informed on social media that she has mild Covid symptoms and has isolated herself.

Earlier on Monday, superstar Akshay Kumar had informed that he has been admitted to a hospital with Covid-19. Akshay had informed about himself contracting the virus on Sunday.

Bollywood actor Govinda and "Bandish Bandits" fame actor Ritwik Bhowmik had also informed on Sunday that they have tested positive for the virus.

