Vicky Kaushal is back to basics

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal has shared a video riding a horse and says that he is back to basics!

Vicky posted the clip on Instagram, where he looks dapper in a black T-shirt and blue pants.

"Walk and trot. Back to basics," Vicky captioned the clip.

The actor is currently busy with Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham", where he plays the titular revolutionary.