Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's Mehendi ceremony was all about love and 'bhangra'

The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9. The ceremonies included mehendi, haldi, sangeet and the final wedding ceremony.After tying the knot, the duo announced the news by sharing a string of pictures from the 'saat pheras'. On Saturday, they gave a glimpse of their Haldi ceremony which is still trending on social media.On Sunday, the couple took to their Instagram handles and shared a string of pictures from the mehendi ceremony. The first picture shared by the 'URI' actor saw the couple shaking a leg on the dhol beats.The second sees him dedicating a dance performance for his blushing bride.The third one also catches a glimpse of Vicky and his brother Sunny Kaushal performing bhangra 'chowkdi'.On the other hand, the post shared by Katrina also included a picture that sees her doing a bhangra step with Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal.Another picture catches Katrina posing all smiles with her sisters and Sunny Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend- actor Sharvari Wagh.Katrina and Vicky captioned the posts as, "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!" which sums up how the mehendi night went.Friends and fellow members of the film fraternity including Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, and more dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.The post garnered more than 2 million likes within a few hours of being shared.As per reports, the newlyweds have already moved into their new Juhu house on Friday night.Vicky and Katrina will reportedly throw their wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities. (ANI)