Vicky Kaushal leaves for shoot of 'Into the Wild With Bear Grylls'

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal left for the Maldives on Thursday to shoot for an episode of adventure show 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'.

According to the Disney Channel, Vicky will be joining actor Ajay Devgn on the show, hosted by renowned survivalist Bear Grylls.

The audience gave a phenomenal response to the show when earlier actor Akshay Kumar and later superstar Rajinikanth appeared on the show.