Vicky Kaushal on Ponniyin Selvan, Tamil films, and relationship with Katrina Kaif!

Bollywood's promising actor Vicky Kaushal has recently revealed in his interview with Ananda Vikatan that he has been watching Tamil films and some of them are lively. "I have been watching Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi's films like Asuran and Super Deluxe".
Talking about Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Vicky said: "My dad Sham Kaushal is choreographing the action sequences of Ponniyin Selvan, he raves about the film at home. Can't wait to watch it on the big screen".
Vicky Kaushal also commented about his alleged relationship with Bollywood's leading actress Katrina Kaif. "I wish not to talk about my personal life, relationship status, and wedding to media", he said.
Vicky also said that he has no hard feelings about the fact that his Sardar Udham wasn't picked by the juries for the Best Foreign Language Film entry from India. "I think they would have had strong reasons for picking Koozhangal", said Vicky.