Vicky Kaushal on Ponniyin Selvan, Tamil films, and relationship with Katrina Kaif!

Bollywood's promising actor Vicky Kaushal has recently revealed in his interview with Ananda Vikatan that he has been watching Tamil films and some of them are lively. "I have been watching Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi's films like Asuran and Super Deluxe".

Talking about Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Vicky said: "My dad Sham Kaushal is choreographing the action sequences of Ponniyin Selvan, he raves about the film at home. Can't wait to watch it on the big screen".