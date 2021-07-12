Vicky Kaushal quips on how he became friends with his little 'bhatiji'

On Monday, Vicky posted an adorable photo of him cradling his niece.Along with the image, he shared the efforts he put in to befriend the tiny tot."Took a lot of ghumi-ghumi and joker-ing around for this Tayaji to befriend his little Bhatiji . #joy," he captioned the post.The cute bond between Vicky and his bhatiji has left netizens in awe of them."So cute. This image is feast for the eyes," a user commented."hahahah...in love with this picture," another one wrote.Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky, who recently completed nine years in Bollywood, is busy working on Aditya Dhar's film ' The Immortal Ashwatthama'. He also has 'Sardar Udham Singh' and 'Mr Lele' in the pipeline. (ANI)