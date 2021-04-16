Vicky Kaushal recovers from COVID-19, shares sun-kissed picture

The 'Raazi' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans by posting a photo depicting his excitement, along with the caption, "Negative!"The picture that Vicky posted was a sun-kissed selfie of him. The actor, dressed in a grey T-shirt, can be seen flashing a big smile for the camera.Vicky had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 and had announced the news on his Instagram by posting a statement that read, "In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor."He had further urged the people who came in contact with him to get tested and added, "I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe."The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.Recently, apart from Vicky, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky has several projects in the pipeline including 'Sardar Udham Singh', 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', 'Takht', and 'Sam Bahadur'. (ANI)