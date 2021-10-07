Vicky Kaushal shares new look from upcoming film 'Sardar Udham'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared the picture of his look as Udham Singh from the Shoojit Sircar directorial movie. The picture features Vicky sporting long, messy hair while shackled in a prison.In the caption, the 33-year-old actor also shared the story of the revolutionary. "1931, Prison, India. Udham Singh was in prison for possession of prohibited papers "Ghadr-i-Gunj" ("Voice of Revolt"). He was released later but under constant surveillance. Soon, he escaped to Europe and never got to return to India," Vicky wrote.Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is a biopic on freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940. He assassinated the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India to avenge the brutal killings of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919.'Sardar Udham' will also feature Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh.Slated for release during the Dussehra weekend, 'Sardar Udham' will stream on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. (ANI)