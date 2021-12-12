Vicky Kaushal's cousin gives a sneak peek into Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) After the much-hyped wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif which took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Vicky's cousin Dr Upasana Vohra and her husband Arunendra Kumar recently gave a small tour of the heritage property.

As the details about the wedding celebrations from 'Mehendi', 'Sangeet' to 'Haldi' slowly make their way to social media majorly through Vicky and Katrina's social media accounts, the venue is something that wasn't spoken much about but the latest vlog from Arunendra on his YouTube channel shows the plush property.