Victoria Beckham reveals how the Spice Girls 'inspired' Beyonce

Washington [US], May 6 (ANI): English singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham in a recent conversation revealed that Beyonce once told her British pop stars (Spice Girls) "inspired" her to go after her dreams.



According to E!News, the 47-year-old songstress recalled in a new interview with Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast, "I met Beyonce a few years ago and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I'm proud to be who I am."

"And when someone like Beyonce, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that that's quite something," added Victoria.

Per E!News, she noted that Victoria and the rest of the 'Spice Girls' were unapologetic about who they are, and it was part of what made them so successful.

She stated, "I look at us all, and it makes me smile because we didn't care. Whether it was fashion or beauty, we didn't care. We wore what made us feel good. We weren't worried, 'Is this the newest, coolest?' We set trends because there was no fear."

The popular TV personality added that the 'Spice Girls' didn't just inspire Beyonce, "we inspired lots of young women."

Victoria opines that it wasn't all about appearances. Rather, she said the group was all about "accepting who you are," saying, "It's okay to be different. Let's not try and change who we are. Let's celebrate who we are. Let's celebrate the fact that we're all different."

People magazine reported that the same approach to life was shown in their music, including songs like 'Spice Up Your Life,' and in their nicknames. Victoria was 'Posh', Mel B was 'Scary Spice', Mel C represented the 'Sporty' boys and girls, while Emma Bunton was miss 'Baby Spice' and Gerri Halliwell was aptly named 'Ginger Spice'.

In 2004, 'The Spice Girls' got together but ultimately disbanded in 2000. Over the years, they've reunited a handful of times, giving fans just enough spice to get through life.

Queen Bey similarly started her music career as a part of a popular girl group. She formed 'Destiny's Child' in 1990, along with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland. They too disbanded when they each decided to pursue solo careers, but remain life-long friends. (ANI)

