Video of B. Praak's new song featuring Gurmeet Choudhary, Hansika Motwani launched

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Hansika Motwani feature in the video of B. Praak's new song, Mazaa. The actors are clearly smitten by B. Praak's talent, and say that his music, along with Jaani's lyrics, was a big deciding factor for signing up.

"Mazaa connected with me instantly, with its lyrics and music. I am a big fan of B Praak's music and a chance to feature in any video of his is something I couldn't let go of. The video isn't typical, with a hook step. What really got me excited was the chance of emoting in a music video. To depict the emotional turmoil that my character goes through in three minutes, was something that I looked forward to," says Hansika.