Vidharth's 'Carbon' gets clean 'U' certificate

Chennai, Dec 12 (IANS) Tamil actor Vidharth's 25th film 'Carbon', which has been waiting to hit screens for a long time, has got a clean 'U' certificate from the Censor Board.

The makers of the film disclosed this on social media on Sunday.

The thriller, which has been directed by Srinuvasan, is all about a man who has dreams that come true. However, the protagonist has this one terrifying dream, which he hopes and prays will not come true.