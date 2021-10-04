Vidhu Vincent’s 'Viral Seby' starts rolling

Vidhu Vincent has earlier directed movies like Manhole and Stand Up. Manhole won the Kerala State Film award for the best film and best director.

Egyptian actress Mira Hameed is playing the lead in this road movie.

The shooting of Viral Seby , directed by Vidhu Vincent, has started in Kozhikode.

YouTuber Sudeep Koshi is playing an important role in Viral Seby. Irshad, Namita Pramod, Sidhartha Siva, Joy Mathew and Anumol include the cast.

N M Badusha and Manju Badusha are the producers. Sajitha Madathil and Anand Haridas have written the script.

Vinod Illampilly is the cinematographer. Arun Varghese composes the music.