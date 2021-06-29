Vidya Balan on coping with lockdown amidst pandemic

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actress Vidya Balan has opened up on how she coped with lockdown and the pandemic.

Vidya, whose latest film "Sherni" released digitally, told IANS that she spent time at home and went back to reading.

"I have been home. It has been uneventful, thankfully. I think that has been a good thing. Spending a lot of time watching stuff, reading. I am glad that I am reading again. There was no question of stepping out or meeting anyone, so I got a lot of time to spend with (husband) Siddharth (Roy Kapur) at home and that's good," Vidya told IANS.