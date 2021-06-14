Vidya Balan: Want to do work that's an extension of my beliefs

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actress Vidya Balan, who is gearing up for the release of her new film "Sherni", says she wants to do work that is an extension of her belief.

"Honestly, it's not like I plan to do it but I always wanted to do work that meant something to me, I want to do work that is an extension of my beliefs, work that would excite me and fulfil me. Therefore, I went ahead and made the choices that I made," Vidya said.