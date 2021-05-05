Vidya Malavade says her 'party animal' avatar in 'Bamini And Boys' is a contrast to her

"This was an exciting challenge I took up. There was so much to experiment with my character since I am generally very quiet whereas Bamini is the complete opposite. She is a party animal. This was definitely a good change for me," said Vidya.

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Vidya Malavade plays an outspoken party animal in the upcoming web series "Bamini And Boys", and she says the role is quite the opposite of who she is in real life.

The show features Akashdeep Arora, Rishab Chadda and Anuj Pandit along with Vidya. "Working with this cast was fun. All three of them are super talented. The show is going to be a comedy riot with Bamini and her Boys, who she fondly addresses as 'Dahlings'. Hope the viewers enjoy the show and my new avatar as Bamini as much as we enjoyed making it," she said.

She describes her character Bamini as gorgeous, generous, ambitious and fun-loving among other things.

"I play Bamini, who is drop-dead gorgeous and uses it for her benefit but is not egoistic about it. She is a single mother who is very ambitious, generous, fun-loving and loves all the attention she gets. Playing the role of Bamini has been a fun roller coaster ride for me since I have never played such an animated, fun and a child-woman like character," she said about the show, which streams from May 7 on Disney+ Hotstar.

