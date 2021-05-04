Vidya Malavade to appear in 'light, easy-breezy and comedy series'

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actress Vidya Malavade is all set to star in a mini-series titled "Bamini And Boys". She plays an attractive woman who has three young boys as tenants who swoon over her and try to impress her all the time.

"It's a hilarious ride. I love sitcoms and I laughed out really loud while I was going through the narration. It's done with a difference, and is not in the run-of-the-mill way. Each episode is just 10 to 12 mins, so it's a light, easy-breezy and quick comedy series," Vidya said.