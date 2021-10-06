Vidyulekha Raman gives it back to trolls for her swimsuit!

Reacting to such trolls, Vidyulekha posted a long note on her Instagram story. The actress asked people to get out of the 1920s and come to 2021.

Recently, talented comedy actress Vidyulekha Raman had posted a swimsuit from her honeymoon in the Maldives and a few faceless trolls on the internet have trolled her by asking stupid questions like when is her divorce?

"Hi friends, been getting messages like, 'When is my divorce?' etc. Just because I am wearing a swimsuit? Wow. Get out of 1920 aunties and uncles. Come to 2021! What is problematic is not the negative comments, but the way we're thinking as a society. If a woman's clothing is the reason for her divorce, then shouldn't everyone be 'properly dressed' in happy marriages? I am extremely fortunate to have a secure husband like Sanjay, who shares different moral beliefs with me. He told me to ignore and not to address this. But I simply cannot brush this off", she wrote.

The actress asked people to live and let others live. "I cannot change your toxic, narrow mind or extremely regressive outlook to life. I just hope the women in your life stand up for the sexist, oppressive and downright insulting way in which you look at a woman and her individuality. #LiveAndLetLive", she added.