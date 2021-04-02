Vidyut Jammwal denies acting in Thalapathy 65!

Reports are doing the rounds that Vidyut Jammwal of Thuppakki fame will be locking horns against Thalapathy Vijay in his upcoming film with director Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame. However, Vidyut Jammwal took to his Twitter page to deny the page. The actor said that although he would love to act with Vijay again, this news is not true.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the makers have only confirmed Pooja Hegde in the list of the actors who are teaming up with Vijay in the film. In the technical department, Anirudh is composing the music, Manoj Paramahamsa is cranking the camera, and Anbariv is taking care of the stunt sequences.

The film is slated to release for next year's Pongal.