Vidyut Jammwal, Faruk Kabir's 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha' to be shot in Egypt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): After shooting 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha' in Uttar Pradesh, filmmaker Faruk Kabir has now headed to Egypt to shoot a few crucial scenes of the film.



"We want to take the second part of Khuda Haafiz to whole another level. And, I think Egypt is the best location to shoot some of the most exciting and crucial sequences of the film. I am looking forward to this trip," Faruk said.

'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha' features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead roles. The upcoming project is a sequel to 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released digitally last year.

The first part revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East. (ANI)

