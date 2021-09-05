Vidyut Jammwal, Nandita Mahtani engaged?

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani recently paid a visit to the Taj Mahal and their pictures have sparked engagement rumours.

It seems that actress Neha Dhupia has confirmed the news on her Instagram story.

Neha took to her Instagram Story and posted a screenshot of Vidyut and Nandita posing and holding hands in front of the Taj Mahal. A big shiny ring can be seen on Nandita's finger.