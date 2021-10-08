Vidyut Jammwal reveals what 'Sanak' means to him

Vidyut is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-thriller 'Sanak: Hope Under Siege'. It tells the tale of a lone hero, who fights in a restricted environment to save his wife and other hostages from the perils of evil.

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Action star Vidyut Jammwal has shared what 'Sanak' means to him. He says Sanak means going completely all out not caring about what anybody else think.

Talking about what 'Sanak' means, Vidyut decoded it to IANS: "'Sanak' is something we all have and it is all positive. 'Sanak' to come and make it big in Bollywood is also 'Sanak'. The thought of not giving up when everybody says no to you is also 'Sanak'. When I meet these people who are 17,18 or 19 and are crazy in love 'Sanak'... Sanak means going completely all out not caring and thinking about anybody else."

'Sanak: Hope Under Siege' is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and will be streaming from October 15 only on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

It is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk Varma.

