Vidyut Jammwal shares words of wisdom on kalaripayattu

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Action hero Vidyut Jammwal on Tuesday treated fans to wisdom about the Indian martial art kalaripayattu.

Vidyut posted a video on Instagram, where he is seen moving around in a space that is full of optical illusions.

"#kalaripayattu says: Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth #opticalillusion #movement #martialarts #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal," he wrote as caption.