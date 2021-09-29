Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Sanak' to digitally release on Oct 15

Directed by Kanishk Varma, 'Sanak' will be released on October 15 on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Along with the announcement, the makers have also unveiled a new movie poster featuring a determined Vidyut, holding a baby in one hand and a gun in another.

Expressing his excitement, producer Vipul Shah: "I am very happy to announce the date of 'Sanak', which we shot under the most difficult circumstances of Covid-19. The sole purpose of putting all the effort was to keep entertaining people and again, as usual, we have tried to take the action a notch higher than the Commando series. I believe that we have achieved it."

"I hope audiences feel the same way when they see the action and emotion in 'Sanak'. It will inhabit a very new space in Indian cinema; it's a hostage drama, a genre that has not been explored to its full potential. It would be interesting to see all the action and drama unfold in a hospital under a siege."

'Sanak - Hope Under Siege' is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd. It is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk Varma.

--IANS

dc/kr