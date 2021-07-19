Vidyut Jammwal to star in debut production 'IB 71'

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actor Vidyut Jammwal will star in his maiden production "IB 71". The film marks his banners first collaboration with Reliance Entertainment. Vidyut made the announcement on Instagram on Monday.

He wrote: "I'm happy to announce my first feature titled ‘IB 71' as producer at Action Hero Films. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the upcoming film is the banner's first collaboration with the creative giant Reliance Entertainment. I write this with the utmost gratitude and sincerity to convey my love to you for your blessings and support.