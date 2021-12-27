Vidyut Jammwal's 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II - Agni Pariksha' shoot wraps up

Vidyut said: "Essaying Samir has been an adventurous journey spanning across two wonderful films directed by the brilliant Faruk Kabir."

The upcoming film directed by Faruk Kabir wrapped up its shoot with the last schedule shot in Egypt.

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) The shooting for Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II - Agni Pariksha' has been wrapped up.

"As we wrap the second one, I'm grateful and proud to be on a film that pushed me to my limits. It made performing stunts and action sequences even more exciting for me. I hope to give the audience something memorable and epic with this one."

Filmmaker Faruk Kabir added that shooting in Egypt was a great adventure.

He said: "Before wrapped the film, we shot there for 15 days and we felt thoroughly welcomed in this mystical country. The landscape that it offers 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha' is phenomenal. It makes the visually palatable and amps up the thrill."

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Managing Director at Panorama Studios, said: "We've repeated the team of the first instalment and the comfort, friendship and pace of work that they maintain are commendable. With the film wrapped, we're excited about launching into post-production and announcing its release date."

Panorama Studios International presents 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II - Agni Pariksha', a Panorama Studios production, written and directed by Faruk Kabir, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Hasnain Hussaini.

It also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi.

The second chapter outlines the intense action love story between the lead characters essayed by Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, who are both tasked with facing challenges posed by circumstances and society.

