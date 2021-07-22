Vidyut Jammwal's sequel of 'Khuda Haafiz' goes on floors

Directed by Faruk Kabir, the film will roll into its first schedule in Mumbai followed by another schedule in Lucknow. The second chapter depicts an intense love story between the lead characters essayed by Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the antecedent and takes its drama and action to new heights.

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Vidyut Jammwal has kickstarted the shoot of his upcoming film "Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha" in Mumbai on Thursday. The shooting schedule began with a small mahurat pooja here.

Talking about the sequel, Vidyut says, "The sequel is always special as it is a happy validation of what you've done in the past. This story resonates with me because every movie has made me wonder what happens after a happy ending. 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha' chronicles a couple's journey amid the challenges of societal pressure after they've traversed over a huge turmoil."

Director-writer, Faruk Kabir says, "When I conceived the story of 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha', I knew I had to be brave in writing it, and hopefully you will feel the heartfelt essence the characters go through. I hope we give the audience a film with a large canvas and an even bigger heart. My producers, Vidyut, Shivaleeka and all of us coming together for Chapter II even before a year of Chapter I releasing is truly a blessing and we will work harder than before to make it better."

Producer at Panorama Studios, Abhishek Pathak says, "We are deriving positivity from the phenomenal response we got for Khuda Haafiz as we begin the shooting for Chapter II. We hope to see that kind of love again. We have an engaging and thrilling story for our audiences coupled with a blend of intense drama and top-notch action."

The film is written and directed by Faruk Kabir, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Hasnain Hussaini, with music by Pritam, lyrics by Irshad Kamil and starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi.

