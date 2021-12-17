Vidyut Xavier talks about his chemistry with co-actor Additi Gupta

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actor Vidyut Xavier says he is comfortable working with his 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' co-star Additi Gupta and they both bond very well off-screen too.

Vidyut, who plays the role of Dr Abhay in the show, said: "Abhay's character feels very real to me because I have seen people like him, so I understand the mindset that he comes from. He hates women who use their feminine wiles to extract favours and climb the ladder of success. He is all for equality."