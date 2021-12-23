Vidyut Zavier spreads joy with Christmas goodies for co-stars on sets of 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii'

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Vidyut Zavier, who plays Dr Abhay in the medical drama 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii', got some Christmas goodies like gingerbread he made himself for his co-actors on the sets to celebrate the festival.

Excited about Christmas and surprising his co-stars with Christmas goodies, Vidyut shared: "Christmas in its true sense is about sharing in the joy of relationships like friendship and family. I have baked a lot of Christmas goodies with my mom's recipe. So, now that I am busy with my shoot schedule, I rarely get to see my family but then I thought about how my friends on 'Dhadkan' have become like my family."