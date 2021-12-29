Vietnam reports 13,889 new Covid-19 cases

Among the localities, the Vietnamese capital Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections on Wednesday with 1,766 cases, followed by southern Tay Ninh province with 938 cases and southern Vinh long province with 917 cases.

Hanoi, Dec 30 (IANS) Vietnam reported 13,889 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, including 13,873 locally transmitted and 16 imported, the Ministry of Health said.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,694,874 with 31,877 deaths, said the Ministry. Nationwide, as many as 1,302,542 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered, up 38,260 from Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some 148.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including 67.3 million second shots, have been administered, according to the Ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Wednesday, the country has registered around 1.7 million locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the Ministry added.

--IANS

int/khz/