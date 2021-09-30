Vietnam's biggest city to resume most activities from Oct 1

According to a directive released on Thursday, the facilities allowed to resume normal activities include industrial parks, construction sites, wholesale markets, traditional markets and foreign representative offices, among others.

Hanoi, Sep 30 (IANS) Authorities of Vietnam's southern Ho Chi Minh City will resume most of the normal activities and services from Friday after over four months of stringent social distancing measures imposed in the country's biggest city and current Covid hotspot.

However, restaurants and eateries can still only provide takeaway and delivery services, while hair salons, sightseeing tours, arts and sports events, weddings and funerals, are allowed to run in a limited size.

Businesses considered as posing high Covid infection risks will continue to be suspended, including bars, spas, karaoke and massage parlors, cinemas, discos and others.

As of Wednesday, Ho Chi Minh City has recorded over 380,000 locally acquired Covid cases since late April when the latest and worst wave of the pandemic hit the Southeast Asian country, according to the municipal center for disease control, Xinhua News Agency reported.

To curb the current wave of the coronavirus, the city has adopted social distancing measures at different levels since late May, with the top level of restrictions put in place since July 7.

