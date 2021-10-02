Vietnam's total confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 800,000

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 803,202, with 19,601 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry.

Hanoi, Oct 3 (IANS) Vietnam reported 5,490 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, including 5,477 locally transmitted and 13 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 2,723 in Ho Chi Minh City, 1,517 in Binh Duong province, and 509 in Dong Nai province.

As many as 664,938 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered, up 28,857 from Friday, while nearly 43.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Saturday, Vietnam has registered 798,626 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.

