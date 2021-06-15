'Vighnaharata Ganesh' lets viewers connect on a personal level: Meghan Jadav

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Television actor Meghan Jadav plays Madhav in "Vighnaharta Ganesh", and calls it a blessing to be part of a popular mythological show.

In the upcoming episodes, Lord Jagannath helps Madhav, disguised as Muraari, build a house.

"It feels great to be part of a mythological show that is loved by everyone. I feel a show like 'Vighnaharata Ganesh' appeals to viewers very strongly as they connect with the stories on a personal level," he said.