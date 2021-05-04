"Vighnaharta Ganesh" actor Kuldeep Singh practices yoga for fitness

"For a person like me, fitness has been addictive and I'm very passionate about it. I'm regularly practising yoga, mostly Surya Namaskar during sunrise and sunset," he says.

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actor Kuldeep Singh, who is playing the role of Lord Vishnu in the show "Vighnaharta Ganesh", says fitness is a major issue for him, and he has been practising yoga to make sure he stays in shape.

"I make sure to keep my body engaged. I try and take up household chores and do other work at home," he adds.

The actor insists one must stay at home and follow Covid protocols to ensure our safety.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has brought this fast-moving world to a standstill. The impact of this pandemic is massive, and the only strategy to curb the rapid spread of the disease is to follow social distancing. The imposed lockdown has resulted in the closure of fitness and activity centres, and overall social life, and has hampered many aspects of the lives of people including routine fitness activities of fitness enthusiasts," he says.

The actor is known for featuring in shows such as "Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha" and "Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan".

